Johnson declares race over; CNN & NBC declare him winner

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes cannot make up enough ground to prevail over Sen. Ron Johnson in his bid to claim the U.S. Senate seat, the incumbent argued in a statement Wednesday morning.

Johnson’s campaign condemned major news services for not declaring him the victor yet.

“The votes are in,” the statement said. “In all Democrat strongholds, municipalities are reporting 100% of wards are in and counted.” The campaign argued that the areas of the state with the highest percentages of outstanding votes are ones that fell its way.

“There is no path mathematically for Lt. Gov. Barnes to overcome his 27,374 vote deficit. This race is over,” the statement continued.

Less than an hour after Johnson released his statement, CNN and NBC News both declared the Senator would keep his seat.

In the statement, Johnson went on to thank his family and supporters for backing him during the race.

Truth has prevailed over lies and the politics of personal destruction. — Ron Johnson (@RonJohnsonWI) November 9, 2022

Overnight, the Republican Senator spoke to supporters around 1 a.m. Wednesday in Neenah, saying he wouldn’t call the race and that he was waiting for all the numbers to come in. However, he said he was very confident in the results.

Sen. Johnson not calling the race, but says he will wait for all the numbers to come in before the race is over, but he and his team are very confident in the result. pic.twitter.com/AXMb4zmSWS — Colton Molesky (@CMoleskyNBC15) November 9, 2022

Meanwhile in Milwaukee, Mandela Barnes campaign staff members said the party was over around the same time. Barnes did not speak during the watch party and his team said they would provide an update later.

Johnson will hosted supporters in Neenah, where he would wait for the election results. Barnes’ supporters spent the evening at Turner Hall Ballroom in Milwaukee.

When it comes to the race for Wisconsin’s Senate seat - and possibly control of the U.S. Senate - the latest Marquette Law School poll showed Barnes had cut significantly into the deficit he faced last month. Among likely voters, the Lieutenant Governor now trails the two-term Senator by just two points.

Johnson first ran in 2010, defeating incumbent Senator Russ Feingold. Before he ran for Senate, Johnson started the company PACUR in 1979 with the brother of his wife Jane. After his first term, Johnson defeated former Senator Feingold again in 2016.

Sen. Johnson went to the Oshkosh Town Hall Tuesday morning to vote. A spokesperson for the Johnson campaign, Ben Voelkel, said they were feeling confident headed into the evening.

“Senator Johnson’s worked his tail off, he’s been a great representative for the state of Wisconsin the last six years, he’s ready to serve again for six more,” Voelkel said.

Polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Wisconsin.

Doors opened at 6 p.m. for Johnson’s watch party and organizers expected a full house of guests.

Johnson’s campaign shared how it got the campaign across the finish line with a 60-stop bus tour, taking the the conversation to voters.

“Talking about the big issues that are facing our state and our country, rising gas prices, high inflation, crime that’s causing a lot of people to live in fear, and contrasting that with what he would like to see, which is making sure that families can feel safe in their own communities, making sure they can pay their grocery bills,” Voelkel said.

Sen. Ron Johnson casts his ballot in Oshkosh for the midterm election

In the race against Democratic challenger Barnes, Johnson has made crime a centerpiece of his campaign. In debates and at campaign events, Johnson voiced his concern over the defund the police movement and the impacts of bail reform. Barnes has said he wants to invest in struggling communities to provide jobs, education and other opportunities. Barnes has also said he would support federal funding to help alleviate the police officer shortage in Wisconsin.

Johnson garnered the endorsement of the Wisconsin Fraternal Order of Police by voicing his support for law enforcement. He has also hosted several round-table events across the state, with bail reform as a key topic of discussion.

I'm in Neenah for Senator Ron Johnson’s election party. Johnson voted at Oshkosh Town Hall this morning and will join supporters around six to watch election results come in throughout the night. pic.twitter.com/KqPLg7nRFh — Colton Molesky (@CMoleskyNBC15) November 8, 2022

Lt. Gov. Barnes spoke with students at UW-Milwaukee Tuesday morning and encouraged people to get out and vote. He cast his in-person absentee ballot at the Clinton Rose Center in Milwaukee on Oct. 25, during the first day of early voting in Wisconsin.

A Barnes campaign staff member said the team feels really good about the support they have received so far and said the race will come down to voter turnout.

Barnes’ Campaign Communications Director Maddy McDaniel said it would take momentum from across the state in order for Barnes to win.

“All across the state and just everywhere we’ve gone we seen so much excitement, so much energy and so much momentum and with people just ready for some change,” McDaniel said.

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes made an appearance on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 at The Brewing Projekt in Eau Claire, Wis. as part of his statewide tour leading up to the 2022 election. Barnes is running for U.S. Senate. (WEAU)

Barnes, who is seeking to become Wisconsin’s first Black senator, has sought to portray Johnson as out of touch with the cares of middle-class voters. A point of emphasis in Barnes’ campaign has been his pledge to rebuild the middle class. Barnes has claimed he would cut taxes for the middle class.

I’m outside of Turner Hall where Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes will be spending the evening with his supporters.



Follow along here for updates all night long. #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/JmJ8pPPBSk — Tyler Peters (@TylerPetersTV) November 8, 2022

Barnes has been adamant about his support for legalizing abortion in Wisconsin. He has leaned on recent data from a Marquette Law School poll released in September that reported 68% of Wisconsinites believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases. Johnson is a longtime supporter of an abortion ban without exceptions, a position Barnes calls “dangerous and out of touch.” Johnson has tried to blunt the issue by saying he supported a state referendum to let voters decide, but he opposed an effort by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers for such a vote.

Barnes was elected in 2018 as Wisconsin’s lieutenant governor.

Here’s how U.S. Senate races across the nation are impacting the balance of power:

