Itasca County voters approve 1% sales tax to pay for new Justice Center

A pod in the new Itasca County Jail in Grand Rapids, MN.
A pod in the new Itasca County Jail in Grand Rapids, MN.(Lukas Walls)
By Northern News Now staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ITASCA COUNTY, MN-- Itasca County voters heading to the polls Tuesday approved a countywide sales tax to pay for the county’s new $75 million Justice Center.

County residents voted for a 1% sales tax on items like retail goods and rentals by 60% to 40% of the vote Tuesday.

That money collected will help repay $75 million dollars in bonds to pay for the new criminal justice center, which is currently being built in downtown Grand Rapids.

Since the measure passed, a 10% property tax increase that was slated to take effect in 2024 will not be needed.

Plans for the new criminal justice center were created after the state sent a letter to the county after the Minnesota Department of Corrections said the current jail did not meet health and safety standards.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
police lights
Duluth Police seize stolen guns, body armor; arrest 4 men during search warrant
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Minnesota
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
A nurse is facing charges after authorities accused her of cutting off a patient's foot.
Nurse accused of removing patient’s foot without permission

Latest News

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks to his supporters in the early morning hours at an election...
Johnson declares race over; CNN & NBC declare him winner
Rob Farnsworth (R) and Ben DeNucci (DFL)
Farnsworth edges out DeNucci to replace late Senator David Tomassoni
Minnesota State Capitol
Democrats win Minnesota Senate to control state government
Iron Range politics were in the spotlight Wednesday night as candidates in several races faced...
DFL’s Hauschild defeats Zupancich in State Senate District 3 race