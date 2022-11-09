Itasca County voters approve 1% sales tax to pay for new Justice Center

ITASCA COUNTY, MN-- Itasca County voters heading to the polls Tuesday approved a countywide sales tax to pay for the county’s new $75 million Justice Center.

County residents voted for a 1% sales tax on items like retail goods and rentals by 60% to 40% of the vote Tuesday.

That money collected will help repay $75 million dollars in bonds to pay for the new criminal justice center, which is currently being built in downtown Grand Rapids.

Since the measure passed, a 10% property tax increase that was slated to take effect in 2024 will not be needed.

Plans for the new criminal justice center were created after the state sent a letter to the county after the Minnesota Department of Corrections said the current jail did not meet health and safety standards.

