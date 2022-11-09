Heavy rain, heavy snow, and strong winds still on track

7-Day (KBJR WX)

WINTER STORM SUMMARY: Scattered rain showers continue today with a slight breeze and highs in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Heavy rain moves in overnight into Thursday, with rain transitioning into snow throughout Thursday into the evening hours. Some ice accumulation will also be possible in northern MN Thursday afternoon. Winds will be gusty Thursday into Friday. Snow wraps up for most areas late Friday into early Saturday. Cold weather follows into the weekend.

FUTURE RAINFALL: Scattered moderate rainfall continues to be likely today. Rain becomes more consistent overnight with heavy rain possible at times in the Twin Ports and over NW WI. Most of Thursday will also feature moderate to heavy rainfall at times for the Twin Ports and NW WI, which could pick up 2-4″ of new rainfall before rain ends Thursday evening. This could lead to localized flooding and ponding on roadways.

FUTURE ICE ACCUMULATION: Models keep bringing in a trace to 0.20″ of new ice accumulation Thursday late morning into the early evening hours for northern MN as rain transitions into snow. Roads will be very slick wherever ice accumulates, so drive with care if you need to head out.

FUTURE SNOWFALL: Areas northwest of Hibbing will see snow beginning to mix with rain as early as Thursday morning. The rain/snow line will slowly shift further to the southeast throughout the day as temperatures fall during Thursday. The Twin Ports should see snow begin to mix in with rain later Thursday evening, with most areas seeing just snow by early Friday morning. The highest snow totals of 8-12″ will be in areas NW of Bigfork in areas such as I-Falls and Baudette. The Twin Ports should see a trace to two inches.

FUTURE WIND GUSTS: Winds become gusty Thursday afternoon through Friday. Sustained wind speeds of 10-25 MPH will be common with winds gusting over 40 MPH at times. Winds calm down into early Saturday morning.

SOUTH SHORE LAKE EFFECT SNOW: Winds switch out of the NW Friday afternoon, which will kick on the lake effect snow for the South Shore mainly east of Ashland. This will last through Sunday early afternoon. As of now, over 4″ of snowfall will be possible in these areas, but it’s still too early to make a snow map. Check back for updates.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

