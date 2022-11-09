Green flips WI 74th Assembly District red for first time in 35 years

Chanz Green
Chanz Green(Chanz Green for Wisconsin Assembly)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:23 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUPERIOR, WI -- A republican will represent northern Wisconsin’s 74th Assembly District for the first time in 35 years.

Chanz Green (R) of Grand View defeated John Adams (D), earning about 52 percent of the vote.

Green will replace democrat Rep. Beth Meyers, who served Ashland, Bayfield, Iron, and Price counties, along with portions of Douglas and Sawyer counties since 2014.

Meyers chose not to run again.

“Thank you, Northern Wisconsin, for the outpouring of trust and support. For months, I have traveled the district and heard from friends and neighbors about the issues important to them and their families. I spoke with single mothers struggling to cope with rising energy prices, I sat with small business owners trying to manage out-of-control inflation, and I listened to workers who were putting in more hours for smaller paychecks. Tonight, they all voted for a change – a change from the failed policies that have hurt our economy and harmed our communities. I am truly honored and humbled to be their next state representative down in Madison. I cannot wait to get to work for ALL the constituents of the

74th AD,” Green wrote in a news release.

Green will be sworn in at the state capitol in January.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A nurse is facing charges after authorities accused her of cutting off a patient's foot.
Nurse accused of removing patient’s foot without permission
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
police lights
Duluth Police seize stolen guns, body armor; arrest 4 men during search warrant
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Minnesota

Latest News

Gov. Tony Evers accepts victory in the race for Wisconsin governor.
Tony Evers projected winner of Wisconsin gubernatorial race
Candidate in 2022 Michigan Midterm Election.
Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wins 2nd term
Chisholm Elementary School
Chisholm voters approve new school
Tim Michels (R) and Gov. Tony Evers (D)
GOP’s Michels concedes to Democratic Gov. Evers in Wisconsin