Green flips WI 74th Assembly District red for first time in 35 years

SUPERIOR, WI -- A republican will represent northern Wisconsin’s 74th Assembly District for the first time in 35 years.

Chanz Green (R) of Grand View defeated John Adams (D), earning about 52 percent of the vote.

Green will replace democrat Rep. Beth Meyers, who served Ashland, Bayfield, Iron, and Price counties, along with portions of Douglas and Sawyer counties since 2014.

Meyers chose not to run again.

“Thank you, Northern Wisconsin, for the outpouring of trust and support. For months, I have traveled the district and heard from friends and neighbors about the issues important to them and their families. I spoke with single mothers struggling to cope with rising energy prices, I sat with small business owners trying to manage out-of-control inflation, and I listened to workers who were putting in more hours for smaller paychecks. Tonight, they all voted for a change – a change from the failed policies that have hurt our economy and harmed our communities. I am truly honored and humbled to be their next state representative down in Madison. I cannot wait to get to work for ALL the constituents of the

74th AD,” Green wrote in a news release.

Green will be sworn in at the state capitol in January.

