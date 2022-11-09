Tim Walz re-elected as Minnesota Governor

Dr. Scott Jensen (R) and Gov. Tim Walz (DFL)
Dr. Scott Jensen (R) and Gov. Tim Walz (DFL)(Northern News Now)
By Northern News Now staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, MN -- Governor Tim Walz has been re-elected to a second term as Minnesota Governor.

Walz ran for a second term after moving from Congress to the Governor’s mansion in 2019.

It was a tumultuous four years for Walz, dealing with COVID along with the murder of George Floyd and everything that followed.

While Walz stood by his record during his campaign, Jensen hit him hard on both COVID and crime.

Jensen, a long-time family physician from Sleepy Eye, MN, ran to become the state’s first republican governor since Tim Pawlenty.

