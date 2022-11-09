GOP’s Michels concedes to Democratic Gov. Evers in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) --

Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels has conceded to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the battleground state.

Michels conceded early Wednesday morning with more than 90% of the expected vote counted. Evers held a 3-point lead. The Associated Press has not yet called the race.

Michels is a construction company co-owner who was backed by former President Donald Trump.

He campaigned as a political outsider and wanted to do away with the state’s bipartisan elections commission.

The race was the most expensive in state history and a key one for Democrats ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

