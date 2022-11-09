GOP’s Michels concedes to Democratic Gov. Evers in Wisconsin

Tim Michels (R) and Gov. Tony Evers (D)
Tim Michels (R) and Gov. Tony Evers (D)(Northern News Now)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:25 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) --

Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels has conceded to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the battleground state.

Michels conceded early Wednesday morning with more than 90% of the expected vote counted. Evers held a 3-point lead. The Associated Press has not yet called the race.

Michels is a construction company co-owner who was backed by former President Donald Trump.

He campaigned as a political outsider and wanted to do away with the state’s bipartisan elections commission.

The race was the most expensive in state history and a key one for Democrats ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

AP Interactive Map: Minnesota

