Farnsworth edges out DeNucci to replace late Senator David Tomassoni

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MN-- Republican Rob Farnsworth will be heading to St. Paul after beating DFL’er Ben DeNucci Tuesday.

Farnsworth won with just over 53% the vote Tuesday, according to unofficial election results.

Farnsworth, who grew up in Chisholm and is a longtime teacher, took on DFL candidate DeNucci, a former mayor of Nashwauk and a current Itasca County Commissioner.

The race is set to fill the void left by the late Senator David Tomassoni, an elected DFL’er who was recently part of the independent caucus. Tomassoni passed away earlier this year after battling ALS.

This district was previously a longtime Iron Range deep blue seat.

