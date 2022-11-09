Duluth Parks Fund Levy fails by about 200 votes

(CBS 3 Duluth)
By Northern News Now staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:53 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN-- Duluth voters said “no” to increasing property taxes in order to fund improvements to local parks.

The Duluth Parks Fund Levy failed by about 200 votes.

The change to the Park Fund Levy was set to change the basis of the levy from a capped dollar amount to a fixed percentage of property value, making growth and market-driven fluctuation possible in the future.

For property owners with a $200,000 home, it would have meant restoring the Park Fund Levy to its 2012 level of about $94 each year.

Currently, the annual tax is about $58 per year.

The park’s funding was previously capped at around $2.6 million, so it hasn’t adjusted with inflation over the past decade.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A nurse is facing charges after authorities accused her of cutting off a patient's foot.
Nurse accused of removing patient’s foot without permission
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
police lights
Duluth Police seize stolen guns, body armor; arrest 4 men during search warrant
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Minnesota

Latest News

(L) Tony Evers and (R) Tim Michels
Tim Michels concedes in race for Wisconsin governor
Rep. Pete Stauber (R) and Rep. Jen Schultz (DFL)
Stauber claims victory in MN’s 8th District race
City by City: 11/8/22
City by City: 11/8/22
Locals buy Powerball tickets ahead of drawing
What would you do with $1.9 billion?