Duluth Parks Fund Levy fails by about 200 votes

DULUTH, MN-- Duluth voters said “no” to increasing property taxes in order to fund improvements to local parks.

The Duluth Parks Fund Levy failed by about 200 votes.

The change to the Park Fund Levy was set to change the basis of the levy from a capped dollar amount to a fixed percentage of property value, making growth and market-driven fluctuation possible in the future.

For property owners with a $200,000 home, it would have meant restoring the Park Fund Levy to its 2012 level of about $94 each year.

Currently, the annual tax is about $58 per year.

The park’s funding was previously capped at around $2.6 million, so it hasn’t adjusted with inflation over the past decade.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.