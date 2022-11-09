DFL’s Hauschild defeats Zupancich in State Senate District 3 race

Iron Range politics were in the spotlight Wednesday night as candidates in several races faced...
Iron Range politics were in the spotlight Wednesday night as candidates in several races faced off on stage at the Hibbing High School auditorium. Hermantown city councilor Grant Hauschild (DFL) and Babbitt Mayor Andrea Zupancich (R) are going head-to-head to fill the Minnesota Senate seat long-held by Tom Bakk, and debate grew heated at times.(Northern News Now)
By Northern News Now staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HERMANTOWN, MN-- DFL’er Grant Hauschild narrowly beat republican Andrea Zupancich for State Senate District 3 Tuesday.

Hauschild, the DFL-endorsed candidate, and Hermantown City Councilor took on Zupancich, the current mayor of Babbitt and beat her by just over 740 votes and just about 50% of the vote.

District 3 includes Cook, Lake, Koochiching and parts of St. Louis and Itasca counties.

https://pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us/docs/3.pdf

The race fills the void left by outgoing senator Tom Bakk, an elected DFL’er who started an independent caucus at the State Capitol in recent years. He chose to leave office after 30 years.

Bakk was a DFL titan of the Iron Range and a longtime State Senate leader in St. Paul.

Bakk had recently endorsed Zupancich to replace him.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

