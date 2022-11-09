DFL’s Hauschild defeats Zupancich in State Senate District 3 race

HERMANTOWN, MN-- DFL’er Grant Hauschild narrowly beat republican Andrea Zupancich for State Senate District 3 Tuesday.

Hauschild, the DFL-endorsed candidate, and Hermantown City Councilor took on Zupancich, the current mayor of Babbitt and beat her by just over 740 votes and just about 50% of the vote.

District 3 includes Cook, Lake, Koochiching and parts of St. Louis and Itasca counties.

https://pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us/docs/3.pdf

The race fills the void left by outgoing senator Tom Bakk, an elected DFL’er who started an independent caucus at the State Capitol in recent years. He chose to leave office after 30 years.

Bakk was a DFL titan of the Iron Range and a longtime State Senate leader in St. Paul.

Bakk had recently endorsed Zupancich to replace him.

