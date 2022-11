Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wins 2nd term

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has won a second four-year term.

She defeated Republican challenger Tudor Dixon Tuesday in a campaign that focused on their opposing views on abortion. Whitmer is a former legislative leader who helped Democrats regain control of the state’s top office in 2018 after eight years of Republican leadership.

She fought off a late push from Dixon, who had never held elected office.

Whitmer made abortion a key issue in her campaign, highlighting efforts to keep the procedure legal in Michigan after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade.

In her second term, she has said she will continue working to build back the state’s economy which was hit hard by pandemic lockdowns.

