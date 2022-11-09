City by City: Cable, Duluth, Ely

The St. Louis County Recorder’s Office will now be offering birth and death certificates.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cable, WI- The Plan Commission is inviting residents to provide feedback as they revise the Comprehensive Land Use Plan. The next meeting is being held Thursday, November 10 at the Cable Community Centre starting at 6 p.m. The meeting will provide an overview of the revision process, the work being done and the next steps for continued community participation.

Duluth, MN- Update for runners! The 2023 Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon has sold out. For those looking to take part in the Grandma’s Marathon fun, there are still spots left for the full marathon, William A. Irvin 5k and the Great Grandma’s Challenge. Official race weekend is set for June 15 - 17.

Ely, MN- The St. Louis County Recorder’s Office will now be offering birth and death certificates. The Ely location is on Miners Drive East. Community members from Babbitt and other nearby townships are also able to use this new service. Both certified and non-certified copies can be purchased Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about send us an email to newstips@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Twin Ports, Two Harbors, Babbitt

