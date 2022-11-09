Chisholm voters approve new school

CHISHOLM, MN -- On Tuesday, Chisholm voters voted “yes” on two separate questions, both of which have big implications on the school district’s future.

The first question asked voters if they wanted to renew the school district’s operating levy that’s set to expire next year. That question passed with 70% of the vote.

Voters also had a second decision in front of them: whether to vote “yes” on a $32 million bond referendum, which would lead to the district building a new elementary school.

Chisholm voters voted for the new school by 54% to 45% which will close both Chisholm Elementary and Vaughan Steffensrud Elementary, and then add a new elementary school at the high school.

Since the bond referendum passed, community members with a $200,000 home will pay an extra $600 a year, for the next 20 years.

