UWS Women’s Soccer team draws Loras in first round of NCAA tournament

The Yellowjacket’s second-straight trip to the NCAA Tournament
By Alexis Bass
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The UWS men aren’t the only ones flying high and buzzing into the NCAA Tournament. On Monday the UWS women’s soccer team also received their first-round opponent in the tourney.

The lady Yellowjackets will take on Loras in Dubuque, Iowa on Saturday afternoon. This is the UWS women’s second straight trip to the NCAA Tournament following their 6-0 shutout win on Saturday where they earned their second straight UMAC title.

UWS comes into post-season play 14-0-2 in their last 16 games and head coach Allison DeGroot is confident that her squad will peak at the right time.

“We’re playing the best soccer we’ve ever played. Just the amount of goal-scoring opportunities we’ve been able to create, the possession we’ve been able to keep throughout this year, and then ending at our highest point. I feel like we’re just taking off, we’re just figuring out what we’re truly capable of and how good of a soccer team we truly are, so I’m really excited to see how this weekend goes,” said DeGroot.

Kick-off in the first round of the NCAA Tournament is against Loras on Saturday, November 12th at 1 pm at the Rock Bowl in Dubuque, Iowa.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A nurse is facing charges after authorities accused her of cutting off a patient's foot.
Nurse accused of removing patient’s foot without permission
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
Mimi Parker, vocalist, and drummer for ‘Low,’ an indie rock band based in Duluth, has died...
Mimi Parker, of Duluth-based band ‘Low,’ passes away
High winds cause power outages across the region Sunday
High winds cause power outages across the region Sunday
Matthew Closson, 19, made his first appearance in St. Louis County Court Friday after an...
Duluth teen charged with attempted murder

Latest News

NCAA Tournament
UWS Men’s Soccer team draws North Central (Ill.) in first round of NCAA tournament
UWS UMAC Champs
UWS Men’s and Women’s soccer teams shutout opponents earning UMAC titles
Section 7AAA Title
Grand Rapids wins in straight sets to earn the Section 7AAA Title
Ely Section 7A champions
Undefeated Ely remains perfect to capture Section 7A Title