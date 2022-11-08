UWS Women’s Soccer team draws Loras in first round of NCAA tournament

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The UWS men aren’t the only ones flying high and buzzing into the NCAA Tournament. On Monday the UWS women’s soccer team also received their first-round opponent in the tourney.

The lady Yellowjackets will take on Loras in Dubuque, Iowa on Saturday afternoon. This is the UWS women’s second straight trip to the NCAA Tournament following their 6-0 shutout win on Saturday where they earned their second straight UMAC title.

UWS comes into post-season play 14-0-2 in their last 16 games and head coach Allison DeGroot is confident that her squad will peak at the right time.

“We’re playing the best soccer we’ve ever played. Just the amount of goal-scoring opportunities we’ve been able to create, the possession we’ve been able to keep throughout this year, and then ending at our highest point. I feel like we’re just taking off, we’re just figuring out what we’re truly capable of and how good of a soccer team we truly are, so I’m really excited to see how this weekend goes,” said DeGroot.

Kick-off in the first round of the NCAA Tournament is against Loras on Saturday, November 12th at 1 pm at the Rock Bowl in Dubuque, Iowa.

