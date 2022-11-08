UWS Men’s Soccer team draws North Central (Ill.) in first round of NCAA tournament

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Yellowjackets are trading their cleats for dancing shoes. After a 3-0 shutout win in the Conference Championship on Saturday, the UWS men’s soccer team is headed to the big dance, yet again, earning their fifth-consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament.

On Monday it was selection show Monday where UWS found out their fate in the tourney. On Saturday night the Yellowjackets will take on undefeated North Central (Ill.) who earned the host bid in the first round of the regional.

While the Yellowjackets have faced some adversity this season, they have not allowed a single goal in five of their last six games, and 15th-year head coach Joe Mooney says if any group can do this, it’s this one.

“This group has bought into our values and our process more than about any other group we’ve had. It’s a credit to former teams because I think they’ve left a legacy here and I think they’ve really done a lot to shape the culture, but this team has come in and seen what the culture is all about and just really embraced it and when you have a group that is collectively invested in each other, it’s a pretty special group to be a part of,” said Mooney.

The first round of the tournament kicks off on Saturday, November 12th at 6:30 pm, at Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium in Naperville, Illinois.

