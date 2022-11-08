United Steelworkers reach tentative contract agreement with U.S. Steel

United Steelworkers union members rally on the Iron Range Oct. 5, in search of a new contract with U.S. Steel.
United Steelworkers union members rally on the Iron Range Oct. 5, in search of a new contract with U.S. Steel.(Northern News Now)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MT. IRON, MN -- United Steelworkers union leaders announced Tuesday they have reached a tentative new contract agreement with U.S. Steel.

On the Iron Range, U.S. Steel operates Minntac in Mt. Iron and Keetac in Keewatin.

About 380 union workers at Keetac had been without a contract since September 1.

Through months of negotiations, union members asked for improved pensions, wages, and health care.

In an email Tuesday, union spokespeople say their tentative agreement is a four-year deal that includes: “wage increases, improvements to healthcare with no premiums, improved retirement benefits, an additional holiday, improved vacation, new parental leave and a $4,000 bonus.”

They still have to officially ratify the contract with U.S. Steel.

The United Steelworkers Union also reached a new contract agreement with Cleveland-Cliffs earlier this year, which went into effect October 1. Those contracts cover about 2,000 employees in our region.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

