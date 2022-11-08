Rain and snow still in the forecast this week

TODAY: We’ll see increasing clouds early with a chance for rain by the early afternoon. Highs reach the low 40s for most areas. Rain becomes likely after 5:00 PM this evening with scattered moderate rainfall continuing through mid-week. A few rumbles of thunder will also be possible, especially over NW WI.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered moderate rainfall continues. Rumbles of thunder will be possible, especially over NW WI. Highs reach the 40s to around 50 degrees with lows in the 30s and 40s.

THURSDAY: Rain continues for most locations, with heavy rain possible at times. Snow will begin to mix with rain in northern MN during the morning hours with most rain transitioning into snow by Thursday evening into Friday morning. Snow could be heavy at times, especially in northern MN. Winds will be gusty out of the ENE at 10-25 MPH, gusting over 35 MPH at times. By the time rain wraps up and switches into snow, most areas in NW WI will have seen 1-3″ of rainfall accumulation with 0.50-2″ of rain in MN.

FRIDAY: Snow continues, especially in the first half of the day. Our chance for snow will go down throughout the afternoon with highs in the 30s. Gusty winds continue.

FIRST WINTER STORM SUMMARY: Models are still on track with bringing our first winter storm to the region Thursday into Saturday morning. As of now, the heaviest snow looks to fall Thursday evening into Friday morning. Models have slightly backed off on snowfall totals, and we’re still too far out to make a snowfall map. Check back for updates! In addition, lake effect snow could be heavy at times along the South Shore Friday into Sunday. Temperatures and wind chills will be much colder this weekend.

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

