Powerball Delayed

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The California Lottery, the organization that conducts the Powerball drawing announced the estimated $1.9 billion was delayed the evening of November 11, 2022.

In a series of tweets the organization wrote, “Tonight’s Powerball® drawing has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols. Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur. When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors. Winning numbers will be posted as soon as they are available. Thank you for your patience.”

All 48 participating lotteries have to meet security requirements before a drawing can occur.

Once those protocols are complete, the drawing will be done under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors.

Powerball said it will post the winning numbers and a video of the drawing to its website and YouTube channel.

