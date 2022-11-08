Powerball Delayed

A participating lottery needs extra time to complete the required security protocols
Twitter Picture Announcing Powerball Delay
Twitter Picture Announcing Powerball Delay(California Lottery)
By Matt McConico
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The California Lottery, the organization that conducts the Powerball drawing announced the estimated $1.9 billion was delayed the evening of November 11, 2022.

In a series of tweets the organization wrote, “Tonight’s Powerball® drawing has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols. Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur. When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors. Winning numbers will be posted as soon as they are available. Thank you for your patience.”

All 48 participating lotteries have to meet security requirements before a drawing can occur.

Once those protocols are complete, the drawing will be done under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors.

Powerball said it will post the winning numbers and a video of the drawing to its website and YouTube channel.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A nurse is facing charges after authorities accused her of cutting off a patient's foot.
Nurse accused of removing patient’s foot without permission
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
Mimi Parker, vocalist, and drummer for ‘Low,’ an indie rock band based in Duluth, has died...
Mimi Parker, of Duluth-based band ‘Low,’ passes away
High winds cause power outages across the region Sunday
High winds cause power outages across the region Sunday
Matthew Closson, 19, made his first appearance in St. Louis County Court Friday after an...
Duluth teen charged with attempted murder

Latest News

UWS WOMENS SOC
UWS WOMENS SOC
UWS MEN SOC
UWS MEN SOC
Low's Mimi Parker passes away, friends and colleagues remember her
Low's Mimi Parker passes away, friends and colleagues remember her
ONE FINAL PUSH: Candidates in close governor's races rally ahead of election
ONE FINAL PUSH: Candidates in close governor's races rally ahead of election