Polls open for 2022 Midterm election in Minnesota, Wisconsin

DULUTH, MN -- Voting is underway across the Northland as polling places opened Tuesday morning for the 2022 Midterm election.

In both states, polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Click here to find your polling place in Minnesota.

Click here to find your polling place in Wisconsin.

Dozens of major races are on the ballot in both states.

In Minnesota, the governor, attorney general, and secretary of state are all up for election statewide.

In northeast Minnesota, one of the biggest races on the ballot is for the 8th Congressional District.

Click here to determine what other local races will appear on your ballot in Minnesota.

In Wisconsin, the tight races for governor and the state’s U.S. Senate seat are being closely watched.

Click here to determine what other local races will appear on your ballot in Wisconsin.

Minnesota voters can register to vote at the polls Tuesday if they bring proof of residence.

If your registration is current and active, you do need to bring an ID with you to the Minnesota polls.

However, Wisconsin voters are required to bring a photo ID to cast their ballot Tuesday.

Northern News Now will be tracking all the biggest races Tuesday.

Stay with us for live reports, interviews, analysis, and results all throughout the night.

Then, the Northern News Now morning team will bring you the latest overnight developments Wednesday morning.

