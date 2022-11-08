ONE FINAL PUSH: Candidates in close governor’s races rally ahead of election

Governor Walz in Duluth
Governor Walz in Duluth(Northern News Now)
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN -- Monday, Democratic Governors from both Minnesota and Wisconsin held their final campaign rallies as they prepared for the 2022 midterms.

Experts suggest both states will be a close race.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers stopped in Kewaunee, WI urging voters to head to the polls and vote for him based on what he believes is a good track record.

“We have, right at this point in time, as you know the lowest unemployment we’ve ever had, the highest number of people working in the State of Wisconsin, and we’re in pretty good shape at the state level,” he said to supporters Monday.

Polls show Evers in a dead heat with Republican challenger Tim Michels.

Michels held his own rally, telling voters they deserve a change in pace from the last four years.

“Are we going to elect an outsider, a businessman, or leave it government as usual? It’s time for a change that’s what this race is about,” he said.

In Minnesota, Democratic Governor Tim Walz stopped in Duluth as part of a tour with other DFL-backed candidates.

The Governor addressed supporters outside the Labor Temple, optimistic about his chances in Tuesday’s election.

“By the time we go to sleep tomorrow night, there’s a very real possibility we’ll have set the path for our nation’s democracy in our state for a generation or more to come.”

Walz’s opponent, Dr. Scott Jensen held his own rally in the Twin Cities Metro.

“You have to be the ones to say, we’re not doing it anymore and that’s what you’re here tonight for, we’re saying no more Tim Walz,” he said.

For the latest election coverage and news, stay tuned to Northern News Now.

