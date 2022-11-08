Low’s Mimi Parker passes away, friends and colleagues remember her

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Over the weekend, one of Duluth’s most famous and most talented musicians, Mimi Parker, lost her battle with cancer.

She and her husband/bandmate Alan Sparhawk toured the world with their band Low.

Parker and Sparhawk formed the indie-rock band in Duluth in 1993.

Her loss is felt by fans around the world but hits especially hard for Duluth.

Local radio station The North 103.3 suspended their normal programming Monday to play Low’s music in honor of Parker.

“It is such a great loss, Mimi meant so much to our community,” said Christine Dean, music director at 103.3. “They really were very special. I hate talking about them in the past tense, but I don’t really think there’s any Low without Mimi.”

Despite reaching fanbases across the world, those who knew her said Parker, and Low, never forgot where they came from.

“They’ve never gotten ‘too big,’ to be part of the music scene here and I think that’s been a great example for people, very generous with helping other bands,” Dean said.

Off the stage too, Parker was known for her kindness and compassion.

“She was almost like a mom to anyone she knew, the kindest, gentlest soul, an angel,” said Pete Cich, a close friend of the band.

Cich has sold merch for them during Minnesota shows and helped them out with performances at local venues, like Wussow’s Concert Café.

“I’m hoping at some point a tribute show will happen and we can celebrate Mimi and the legacy they left, not just here but everywhere around the world,” Cich said.

Parker’s funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Duluth’s LDS church.

The band tweeted that anyone is welcome to attend.

