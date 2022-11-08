Last Minute Voter Tips: Finding your polling place, registration status and more

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Election Day is almost here and polling places will start opening up bright and early Tuesday morning.

If you’re not sure where to vote, or if you’re even registered, don’t worry there’s still time to find out.

On the day before the election, Duluth resident John Cartier decided to cast his vote early.

“I woke up this morning and I checked the weather forecast and temperature,” Cartier said.

Colder temperatures this week helped inspire the Duluthian to head to an early voting site at City Hall Monday.

“I think we’re going to have a big turnout. And I just don’t want to be standing in line and then possibly being out in the cold,” Cartier said.

Cartier recently moved, so earlier this fall, he checked to make sure he was registered to vote and verify his voting location.

It’s something that may be more necessary this election season than during the past few.

Some Northlanders may find their voting location has changed since the last election.

“This is going to be our first general election since re-districting. So if you’re uncertain if your polling place may have changed, I would say go online,” said Ian Johnson, City Clerk for Duluth.

According to Johnson, the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website can help people locate their polling place and check their voter registration status.

Wisconsin has a similar website.

Johnson said Minnesota voters may want to bring a photo I.D. and proof of address, but it’s not required for everyone casting a ballot in the state.

“You only need a photo I.D. if your registration has changed or you need to register. If you are registered, we should have all the information already and you should be on a list at the polling place of voters,” Johnson said.

Johnson said voters should be able to be in and out of polling places quickly.

“We’re not anticipating any lengthy delays in voting this year, you should be able to be in and out within 15 minutes,” Johnson said.

In Wisconsin, voters must bring a photo I.D. with them to cast their ballot.

Both Minnesota and Wisconsin allow people to register to vote at a polling place on election day.

For voter and polling place information in Minnesota, click here.

For voter and polling place information in Wisconsin, click here.

