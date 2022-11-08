Heavy rain, strong winds, and heavy snow rest of the week

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to have cloudy skies. Rain showers will move into the region this afternoon and continue on and off through the evening. Lows will be in the 30′s and 40′s with southeast winds 10-15mph.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday morning we will start out with a 40% chance of showers, but see an 80% chance of showers and isolated thunder in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40′s and lower 50′s with southeast winds 5-10mph. Rain will continue into the evening.

THURSDAY: Rain will continue on Thursday with some areas across the International Border seeing the transition to snow and wintry mix. Some freezing rain is also possible. Rain totals over the 3-day period for Minnesota will be between 1-2.5″. But some areas in Wisconsin could see 3-4″ of rain. Highs will be in the 40′s with strong east winds 10-20 gusting 40mph, causing 10-15′ waves on Lake Superior. Everyone will see the rain turning to snow overnight. Heavy snow will be possible in North Central Minnesota throughout the day and overnight.

FRIDAY: Snow will continue throughout the day for the region. I expect light snow for the Ports, but there will be a few inches of accumulation north of the Ports. Highs will be in the lower 30′s with northerly winds 10-20mph. Overnight there will be lake-effect snow for the South Shore. Lake effect will continue through the weekend with breezy and cold northerly winds.

