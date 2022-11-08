Gubernatorial candidates vote in mid-term election

The two gubernatorial candidates on the ballot, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and challenger, Dr. Scott Jensen, voted this morning.
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The two gubernatorial candidates on the ballot voted this morning.

Governor. Tim Walz voted in St. Paul alongside first lady Gwen Walz and their daughter Hope.

Walz, who is seeking his second term as governor, is locked in a tight battle with challenger Dr. Scott Jensen.

Walz voted early in the morning and afterwards thanked poll workers for their dedication to democracy.

“We’re all neighbors, we all see each other, we see the little guy who came as an apple to Halloween last week, and we’re all standing there and all our votes count the same,” said Gov. Walz. “And I think this celebration of democracy, the true American pageant of being there in this moment was great.”

Walz said this is the first time he was able to vote with his daughter which made it that much more special.

Jensen also voted this morning at a township in Chaska.

Jensen is seeking to become the first Republican to win a statewide election in Minnesota since 2006.

The gubernatorial candidate cast his ballot alongside his wife Mary.

Jensen said he’s feeling good heading into election day and reflected upon the campaign, saying the ticket gave it their all.

“I don’t think we left any gas in the tank,” said Jensen. “We pretty much spent it all. George Benard Shaw said when he was done with his journey on Earth, he wanted his carcass to be ready to be thrown on a dump heap, in other words, he didn’t save anything and I don’t think we saved anything -- we spent it all.”

Jensen said he’d be spending the day seeing patients.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A nurse is facing charges after authorities accused her of cutting off a patient's foot.
Nurse accused of removing patient’s foot without permission
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Twitter Picture Announcing Powerball Delay
Historic Powerball drawing delayed
WX GFX
Rain mid-week, potential for first snow storm late in week

Latest News

Campaign spending is putting the 2022 Wisconsin Midterm Elections on the map
Undecided voters could make the difference in Wisconsin senate race
United Steelworkers union members rally on the Iron Range Oct. 5, in search of a new contract...
United Steelworkers reach tentative contract agreement with U.S. Steel
police lights
Duluth Police seize stolen guns, body armor; arrest 4 men during search warrant
Polls open for 2022 Midterm election in Minnesota, Wisconsin