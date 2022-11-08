Duluth Police seize stolen guns, body armor; arrest 4 men during search warrant

By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:49 AM CST
DULUTH, MN -- Duluth Police arrested four people after seizing stolen guns, body armor, bikes, drugs and more while carrying out a search warrant in West Duluth Monday.

According to police spokespeople, they arrived at a home on the 110 block of S. 67th Ave. W. around 3 p.m. Monday.

Before they went inside the home, police saw a 32-year-old man, with warrants, leave the residence.

They arrested him during a traffic stop nearby.

Officers then returned to the home to carry out the search warrant.

They found two loaded, stolen handguns, body armor, a stolen fat tire bike, a stolen generator, and two stolen lawnmowers. They also found drugs and ammunition.

They arrested a 51-year-old man, a 35-year-old man, and a 20-year-old man inside the home.

All four are being held in the St. Louis County Jail and are expected to be charged.

