City by City: Twin Ports, Two Harbors, Babbitt

Twin Ports- Several state and local agencies are coming together to celebrate the progress at the St. Louis River Area of Concern. The Annual Celebration of Progress is being held Thursday, November 10 at 5:30 p.m. at Clyde Iron Works. This year’s keynote speaker is the Spirit Lake Project Manager for the United States Environmental Protection Agency. He will be discussing habitat restoration and clean-up efforts being made in the area since 2020. The event is free and open to the public.

Two Harbors, MN- A dark day in Minnesota history took place this week nearly 50 years ago. Thursday, November 10 is the 47th anniversary of the sinking of the SS Edmund Fitzgerald. Every year, Split Rock Lighthouse hosts an annual memorial beacon lighting. At 4:30 p.m. the lighthouse will close and the names of 29 crew members who lost their lives will be read off to the tolling of a ship’s bell. The tower will reopen after the ceremony. The Annual Beacon Lighting Ceremony can also be viewed online.

Babbitt, MN- Residents are going to notice a significant road closed. According to Babbitt Police, the Scott Road bridge west of New Tomahawk Road and Forest Service Road 112, closed Monday, November 7. The closure means no thorough access to Minnesota State Hwy 1. A detour will be on Hwy 21 North to Blueberry Lake Road (County Road 120), then onto Hwy 1. The bridge should be re-opened by Friday or Saturday.

