What would you do with $1.9 billion?

DULUTH, MN. -- Monday night’s Powerball jackpot is set to be the largest in history, worth a record breaking $1.9 billion.

“On these types of jackpots, we can do up to 50% of the takeaway from that day can be lottery,” said Superior Korner Store General Manager Jennifer Pritchard.

Convenience store, like the Korner Store in Superior, was packed with customers looking to get the winning Powerball ticket.

Selling around 350 tickets before 10am Monday.

“Everybody wants their little piece of the pie,” Pritchard said. “You know, they’re hoping for the billions, but you know they’d be happy with $100,000.”

Anyone who buys a ticket has different dreams of what they would do with that whopping amount of money.

Some would start on new projects.

“What I would do if I won $1.9 billion,” Jake Hunter, who purchased a Powerball ticket on Monday, said. “I would probably build my own house with a bunch of land, and do absolutely nothing, and retire early. That’s what I would do.”

Others would start to invest.

“I’ve heard of course paying off all bills, setting up children, I’ve heard somebody say they would walk the street and hand it out,” Pritchard said.

On the back of your Powerball ticket, you can see your odds of winning, which happen to be very slim.

But if you do hit the jackpot, you need a plan to set yourself up for financial and social security.

“When people get a lot of money, they weren’t planning on there is this statistic that says that people spend it very quickly,” Scott Wallschlaeger, CEO of MPPL Financial, said. “They don’t make the best financial decisions with it.”

Wallschlaeger’s first piece of advice is that whoever the winner is should be ready to show some restraint.

“The first thing I would do is not rush off and claim that prize, and the other first thing I would do is make digital reproductions of the actual ticket and actual copy of it,” Wallschlaeger stated.

Next is to understand what your winnings will actually look like.

“Once you claim the prize you will start getting this check. Whether it be annual or monthly for a very long period of time,” Wallschlaeger said. “If you take the lump sum, they take essentially the equivalent of what that is in today’s dollars.

Then it would be a good idea to get a team behind you who will help lay the groundwork for protecting your newfound wealth.

Especially with a winning of this size.

“Most people would take time before claiming to probably get an accountant on their team, an attorney, and a financial advisor,” said Wallschlaeger.

To see the results from Monday’s Powerball drawing, visit this link.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.