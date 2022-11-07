Rainy week ahead, snow to end it

By Adam Lorch
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have mostly cloudy skies and breezy winds. Tonight the skies will remain mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the mid to lower 30′s with southeast winds 5-10mph.

Tonight
Tonight(KBJR WX)

TUESDAY: We will continue to have mostly cloudy to cloudy skies on Tuesday. Highs will be able to climb into the mid to lower 40′s with southeast winds 10-15mph gusting to 25mph. There will be a 30% chance of rain in the late afternoon. Overnight we will see a 90% chance of rain across the region. Lows will be in the 40′s.

Tomorrow
Tomorrow(KBJR WX)

WEDNESDAY: On Wednesday we will continue to have a 70% chance of rain showers and cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 40′s and some lower 50′s. Winds will be southeast 5-15mph.

Wednesday
Wednesday(KBJR WX)

THURSDAY: Thursday we will have an 80% chance of rain and some wintry mix. There will even be a chance of some freezing rain, which is a bit of a concern. This will be a large and impactful system that will bring mixed precip through Thursday and into Thursday night. Highs will be in the 40′s, but temperatures will be falling throughout the day.

FRIDAY: A large low will be departing on Friday, but wraparound snow showers will continue. Right now it looks like the greatest impacts will be from North Dakota into North Central Minnesota. However, there are still several days to go before the storm hits, so details will likely change. If you have travel plans, keep an eye on this forecast all week.

Snowstorm potential
Snowstorm potential(KBJR WX)
7-Day
7-Day(KBJR WX)

