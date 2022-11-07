Rain mid-week, potential for first snow storm late in week

WX GFX (KBJR WX)

TODAY: We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with a stray snow/rain show possible in northern MN this morning. Highs reach the upper 30s to low 40s with lows in the 20s and 30s.

TUESDAY: A chance for scattered rain showers moves in for the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. Highs reach the 40s. Rain becomes likely overnight with a couple rumbles of thunder possible over NW WI.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered rain showers continue to be likely. Highs reach the 40s and 50s with mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s with scattered rain showers possible.

LATE-WEEK STORM: We’re watching the potential for our first winter storm of the season beginning Thursday evening and lasting into early Saturday morning. As of now, models are in fair agreement in showing the greatest impact on northern MN and eastern portions of the South Shore. We’re still a few days out, however, so this is subject to change. Please check back for updates as we get closer!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

