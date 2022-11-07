Order up! Duluth’s ‘Eat Downtown’ week kicks off

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Downtown Duluth is hosting its annual “Eat Downtown” week across the city in an effort to get more customers at tables.

There are 12 restaurants featured for the week, running from Monday, November 7 to Friday, November 12. This year’s theme is called “Flavors of Fall.” Many offer special meals at a discounted price.

The dozen restaurants have special menus for the week, tailored just for the season. The restaurants include:

- Asian Kitchen Duluth

- Black Water Lounge

- The Boat Club

- Canal Park Brewing

- Dubh Linn Pub

- Grandma’s Saloon Canal Park

- LuLu’s Pizza

- Lyric Kitchen + Bar

- Restaurant 301

- Silos Restaurant

- Valentini’s (Downtown Deli Only)

- Zeitgeist

The Boat Club has a special menu for the week, including brunch and dinner items. Among them include Caramel Apple French Toast, Grilled Pork Chop with cranberry chutney and Shrimp and Chicken Alfredo.

The restaurant’s owner, Jason Vincent, said he was excited to welcome in new customers.

“It is so good to have this event back,” he said.

“There’s so many people that come into the restaurants that maybe normally wouldn’t go out to Downtown Duluth restaurants,” he continued.

The restaurant has been ran by Vincent since 2017, and these specialty items are a way for the restaurant to test them out for the permanent menu. Vincent said he hopes more people pack restaurants as it gets colder outside.

“We need to get people through the doors, and come back out, support our local small restaurant owners,” Vincent said.

For a full lineup of the menu offerings at the Boat Club and the other restaurants listed above, visit Downtown Duluth’s website here.

