Minnesota Ballets holds Sugar Plum Fair in Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Though we’re just about a week into November, The Depot in Duluth was decked out and ready for a Christmas tradition Sunday afternoon.

The Minnesota Ballet held its Sugar Plum Fair.

The event is a family-friendly fundraiser to support the School of Minnesota Ballet.

Organizers said the event also helps get people inspired about their upcoming performance of The Nutcracker.

According to the Executive Director of Minnesota Ballet Maude Dornfeld, attendees were treated to some ballet performances at the fair.

“We have actual Minnesota Ballet dancers, we’ve got a couple here. They’re wandering about and we’re also doing some mini-performances throughout the afternoon as well,” Dornfeld said.

The fair featured a scavenger hunt, cookie, and ornament decorating, carnival games, a silent auction, and more.

For more information about Minnesota Ballet’s performances of The Nutcracker, click here.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.