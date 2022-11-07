Lake Superior Zoo welcomes new Chinese Goral baby

DULUTH, MN -- Duluth’s Lake Superior Zoo has welcomed a new baby Chinese Goral.

The baby boy, Tyrone, was born to the zoo’s Chinese Goral pair, Mac and Tina, in early September.

Zoo leaders say Tyrone’s birth is exciting since the Chinese Goral species is vulnerable.

Chinese Gorals are managed by the Species Survival Plan (SSP), a conservation strategy put in place by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA)

“The Lake Superior Zoo participates with several species to responsibly breed vulnerable and endangered animals in human care with a mind to genetic diversity,” zoo leaders wrote in Tyrone’s birth announcement.

Wild populations of Chinese Goral are found in Vietnam, Laos, eastern Cambodia, and China.

They were classified as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature in 2020.

Zoo leaders said the species is seriously threatened by deforestation, hunting for traditional medicines, and trade.

Zoo leaders say the Chinese Gorals are most active in the mornings and afternoons by the lower fence of the goral/crane yard. The babies can be seen running in circles around their mothers.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.