Foreigner coming to the DECC

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Foreigner has announced they’ll be playing DECC Symphony Hall on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

The band is responsible for hit songs including, “Juke Box Hero,” “Hot Blooded,” “Urgent,” and “I Want To Know What Love Is.”

Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 11 at 10 a.m.

Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com. Tickets start at $49.50 plus fees.

The name of this tour is “The Greatest Hits Tour.”

Foreigner was founded in 1976. They gained fame with thier debut album of with hits including, “Feels Like The First Time,” “Cold As Ice” and “Long, Long Way From Home.”

They’re scheduled to play in Fargo the day after the Duluth show.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.