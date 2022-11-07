Foreigner coming to the DECC

They’ll be playing DECC Symphony Hall on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.
Foreigner The Greatest Hits Tour logo
Foreigner The Greatest Hits Tour logo(Foreigner)
By Matt McConico
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Foreigner has announced they’ll be playing DECC Symphony Hall on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

The band is responsible for hit songs including, “Juke Box Hero,” “Hot Blooded,” “Urgent,” and “I Want To Know What Love Is.”

Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 11 at 10 a.m.

Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com. Tickets start at $49.50 plus fees.

The name of this tour is “The Greatest Hits Tour.”

Foreigner was founded in 1976. They gained fame with thier debut album of with hits including, “Feels Like The First Time,” “Cold As Ice” and “Long, Long Way From Home.”

They’re scheduled to play in Fargo the day after the Duluth show.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
Mimi Parker, vocalist, and drummer for ‘Low,’ an indie rock band based in Duluth, has died...
Mimi Parker, of Duluth-based band ‘Low,’ passes away
High winds cause power outages across the region Sunday
High winds cause power outages across the region Sunday
Matthew Closson, 19, made his first appearance in St. Louis County Court Friday after an...
Duluth teen charged with attempted murder
Restaurants prep for Eat Downtown Restaurant event
Eat Downtown Restaurant Week comes back for another season

Latest News

Locals buy Powerball tickets ahead of drawing
What would you do with $1.9 billion?
The Boat Club added several menu items for "Eat Downtown" week.
Order up! Duluth’s ‘Eat Downtown’ week kicks off
Tyrone, the new Chinese Goral baby in Duluth, spends some quality time in the grass with his...
Lake Superior Zoo welcomes new Chinese Goral baby
Eat Downtown: The Boat Club
Eat Downtown: The Boat Club