Eat Downtown Restaurant Week comes back for another season

DULUTH, MN.-- Restaurants in Downtown Duluth are preparing their tasty deals and treats for this season’s Eat Downtown Restaurant Week, starting on November 7th.

“We have everything from burger places, Canal Park Brewing has a great menu here, Valentines, Downtown Deli in the Holiday Center is participating, the Lyric Bar and Restaurant, we have the Boat Club,” Melissa La Tour, the Greater Downtown Duluth’s special events coordinator, said.

The event is focused on getting more business to the 12 different participating restaurants and getting newcomers to downtown waterfront restaurants.

“It is a time of the year where the tourists aren’t around quite as often, so the traffic is a little bit lower than it normally is,” said La Tour.

Restaurants are featuring a variety of different deals

Some say it is the perfect opportunity for locals to eat at a place they haven’t before.

“We have everything from buy one get one-half offers, to a couple that are doing a $10 off offer. There is a three-course meal available at the restaurant 301 over at the Sheraton,” La Tour said. “It’s a nice variety of stuff happening.”

Canal Park Brewing is just one of the restaurants getting involved this year.

“It’s a great experience to kind of show off our offerings, and showcase what we can do for the community, and really just being involved in events like this where it’s people being encouraged to eat downtown,” Canal Park Brewing’s general manager, Addison Memmel, said.

The special week gives them an opportunity to show off the new upscale experience they are bringing to their customers.

“It’s almost like a kickoff to our new menu and the new kind of experience and dining experience that we are looking for here at CBB,” Memmel said.

An event that brings the whole family together and supports some of Duluth’s restaurants.

“It’s always a good experience to get the local crowds and people, you know, flocking to our restaurant,” said Memmel.

