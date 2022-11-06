UWS Men’s and Women’s soccer teams shutout opponents earning UMAC titles

By Alexis Beckett
Published: Nov. 5, 2022
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - UWS hosted the UMAC championship games for men and women and both top-seeded teams came out on top.

After UWS shutout Bethany Lutheran 3-0, head coach Joe Mooney said, “There was a lot of adversity this year. We had a lot of injuries early on and midway through the season. So I think at times our chemistry was off a little bit, but these guys they bought in, and they really doubled down. They doubled down on the leadership of the team and I’m just so happy for these guys and so proud of them.”

This marks the UWS Men’s Soccer teams’ sixth consecutive UMAC title while the women secured their second straight title after defeating Northwestern 6-0. Both teams earn automatic qualification to the NCAA Division III championships and will find out their first-round opponent in the NCAA.com selection show on Monday.

