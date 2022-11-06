Undefeated Ely remains perfect to capture Section 7A Title

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Ely Timberwolves have not dropped a single game all season long, and on Saturday night in the Section 7A Title match, the result was no different. While Floodwood took the win in the third set, Ely secured the deal in the fourth extending their win streak to 29-0 accompanied with a trip to the State Tournament.

After the win head coach Megan Wognum was all smiles and said, “My heart is racing so hard. I’m just so excited. This is, I just never thought this would happen in my coaching career so I’m just so proud of them. They’ve worked really hard in the off-season to make this happen; it did not just happen in the three months that we’ve been here.

“I’m super excited. This hasn’t happened in a long time, and I just moved here and so like it’s like so exciting to come into this team and I’ve had so much fun, and I’m just so pumped for State,” added junior outside hitter Hannah Penke.

The 2022 State Tournament brackets will be released on Sunday.

