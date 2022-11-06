Northlanders remember those they lost at “All Souls Night”

DULUTH, MN-- Duluth’s 15th annual All Souls Night brought dozens to the Zinema to remember those who have died.

“We wanted to do the bringing in of honoring the ancestors, and also thinking about the future, and sort of having a transformational time of year,” All Souls Night coordinator, Mary Plaster, said.

The event is loosely based off of the Day of the Dead, a Mexican tradition.

Wearing skeleton costumes and makeup, people were able to enjoy a variety of different artists from a variety of different cultures.

“We are in mourning about our ancestors, but we are also celebrating them and inviting them to visit us in spirit,” Plaster said.

Plaster wants everyone to remember that this night is about giving space for grief, focusing on honoring ancestors and personal losses, while welcoming in the changing of the seasons.

“Having a transformational time of year where we are in the dark like a seed, you know, dreaming all winter long and ready to build again. Maybe a better world,” said Plaster.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.