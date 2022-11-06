Mimi Parker, of Duluth-based band ‘Low,’ passes away

Mimi Parker, vocalist, and drummer for ‘Low,’ an indie rock band based in Duluth, has died...
Mimi Parker, vocalist, and drummer for ‘Low,’ an indie rock band based in Duluth, has died after a battle with ovarian cancer.(Dirk Haun | Dirk Haun)
By Northern News Now staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Mimi Parker, vocalist, and drummer for ‘Low,’ an indie rock band based in Duluth, has died after a battle with ovarian cancer.

Her husband and bandmate Alan Sparhawk confirmed the news on the band’s Twitter Sunday morning.

Sparhawk tweeted Parker passed away Saturday night.

Earlier this year, the band announced they needed to cancel some tour dates due to Parker’s ovarian cancer treatment.

According to Rolling Stone Magazine, she revealed the diagnosis on a podcast in January.

Sparhawk and Parker formed Low in 1993 in Duluth.

