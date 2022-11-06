Mimi Parker, of Duluth-based band ‘Low,’ passes away

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Mimi Parker, vocalist, and drummer for ‘Low,’ an indie rock band based in Duluth, has died after a battle with ovarian cancer.

Her husband and bandmate Alan Sparhawk confirmed the news on the band’s Twitter Sunday morning.

Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into language and into a short message, but



She passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours. Keep her name close and sacred. Share this moment with someone who needs you. Love is indeed the most important thing. — LOW (@lowtheband) November 6, 2022

Sparhawk tweeted Parker passed away Saturday night.

Earlier this year, the band announced they needed to cancel some tour dates due to Parker’s ovarian cancer treatment.

According to Rolling Stone Magazine, she revealed the diagnosis on a podcast in January.

Sparhawk and Parker formed Low in 1993 in Duluth.

