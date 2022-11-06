High winds cause power outages across the region Sunday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - High winds up to 45 miles per hour are sweeping across much of northland Sunday and causing some residents to lose power.

As of 4:00 Sunday, Minnesota Power was experiencing 69 active outages impacting about 2600 customers.

Lake Country has 16 outages, impacting about 390 members.

And about 500 people have no power in several communities in Northwest Wisconsin.

To report an outage to Minnesota Power click here.

To report an outage to Lake Country Power, click here.

