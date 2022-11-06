Grand Rapids wins in straight sets to earn the Section 7AAA Title

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Grand Rapid Thunderhawks opened up Section play on Saturday afternoon at Hermantown and exited the gym as Section 7AAA Champions after their win over Cloquet in straight sets.

Following Grand Rapid’s victory, head coach Rebekah Sutherland, “Oh I’m so proud, they’re phenomenal. I get to work with them every day and I’m blessed to work with them every day.”

The Thunderhawks junior Braya LaPlant added, “These girls are all my best friends, I’ve been playing with them since I was in Elementary school, so it’s so fun. I’m obviously so excited we were able to do this because we don’t want our season to end, so I’m so happy we are here. They’re all my best friends, I love them so much.”

Grand Rapids will receive their State Tournament seeding and opponent on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.