Esko falls in come from behind five-set thriller in Section 7AA Final

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday night at Hermantown High School, Esko went head-to-head with Rush City in the Section 7AA Finals. While Esko trailed 0-2, the Eskomos rallied, winning sets three and four to force a five-set thriller.

Despite Esko’s grit and grind all night long, they dropped 3-2 to Rush City as the Tigers earn the Section 7AA Title.

