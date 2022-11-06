Esko falls in come from behind five-set thriller in Section 7AA Final

By Alexis Bass
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday night at Hermantown High School, Esko went head-to-head with Rush City in the Section 7AA Finals. While Esko trailed 0-2, the Eskomos rallied, winning sets three and four to force a five-set thriller.

Despite Esko’s grit and grind all night long, they dropped 3-2 to Rush City as the Tigers earn the Section 7AA Title.

7AAA Championship: Esko is headed back to State with 28-19 win over Pequot Lakes

