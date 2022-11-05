A tad warmer for our Sunday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -

This evening and tonight: The eastern portions of the region will continue to see some clouds and rain and snow showers through the first part of the evening and tonight while further west you remain reasonably dry. There is a chance for a few more light snow and rain showers tonight as temperatures fall back into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Don’t forget we fall back one hour tonight at 2:00 AM.

Temperatures tonight fall back into the upper 20s and 30s. (Northern News Now)

Sunrise and sunset times (Northern News Now)

Sunday: We should start our Sunday with a few clouds overhead but as we head the day we should progressively see more sunshine through the day. Temperatures climb into the mid and upper 40s some across the southern portion of our region may get close to 50. Winds are out of the west between 10-20 MPH.

Some could see a few more snow showers Sunday. (Northern News Now)

Monday: Monday features mainly sunny skies overhead with temperatures climbing into the upper 30s and 40s across the area. Winds are out of the west between 5-15 MPH.

Monday features a mixture of sun and clouds. (Northern News Now)

