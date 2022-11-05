Some sunshine arrives for Monday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -

This evening and tonight: Through the rest of the evening and the overnight hours we could see some clouds linger especially across the Northern portion of our area. Winds are still fairly breezy tonight at times gusting upwards of 25 MPH generally out of the west. Temperatures tonight fall back into the 20s and lower 30s across the area.

Temperatures tonight (Northern News Now)

Monday: Monday features mainly sunny skies overhead with temperatures climbing into the upper 30s and 40s across the area. As we head through the afternoon we begin to see clouds fill in more through the afternoon and evening hours. Winds are out of the west between 5-15 MPH.

Monday features a mixture of sun and clouds. (Northern News Now)

Tuesday: Tuesday we start mainly dry with clouds overhead but as we head towards the afternoon and evening hours we begin to see showers fill in from southwest to northeast. Temperatures climb into the 40s for afternoon highs. Winds are out of the southeast between 10 to 15 MPH.

Showers fill in SW to NE Tuesday. (Northern News Now)

