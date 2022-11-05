Officials: NY fire caused by lithium battery injures 38

More than three dozen people have been injured, two critically, in a fire at a high-rise...
More than three dozen people have been injured, two critically, in a fire at a high-rise apartment building in Manhattan caused by a faulty battery.(Spectrum News NY1)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — More than three dozen people have been injured, two critically, in a fire at a high-rise apartment building in Manhattan caused by a faulty battery.

The blaze broke out Saturday morning in the 37-story building on East 52nd Street, near the East River.

Videos posted online showed people hanging out of apartment windows as firefighters used ropes to scale the building and smoke poured out of a window.

Fire officials say the fire started in a 20th-floor apartment from a lithium battery connected to an unspecified micromobility device.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Closson, 19, made his first appearance in St. Louis County Court Friday after an...
Duluth teen charged with attempted murder
A car travels down 21st Avenue East in Duluth.
Why is there a dip on Duluth’s newly reconstructed 21st Ave. E.?
Driver sent to hospital after collision with bear
Esko football headed back to State
7AAA Championship: Esko is headed back to State with 28-19 win over Pequot Lakes
WX GFX
More rain on the way, some will see snow

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
A Twitter headquarters sign is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Employees were...
Twitter users can get blue check in $8 monthly subscription
Police are investigating after five people were found shot to death in a Maryland home. (WUSA)
Authorities say 5 dead in Maryland murder-suicide
Minnesota DNR CWD deer testing site in Grand Rapids.
A buck for a test: MN deer firearms opener begins as CWD concerns linger
Scenes of devastation are visible in all directions along Lamar County Road 35940, west of...
Deadly tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma, flatten buildings