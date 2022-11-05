FIVE-PEAT: Mountain Iron-Buhl win Section 7 9-Man Title for 5th consecutive year

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Mountain Iron-Buhl Rangers beat Cherry earlier in the regular season and showed up when it mattered most in post-season play on Friday night, winning 56-24 to earn their fifth straight Section 7 title.

“It’s like a brotherhood, we just play well together. It definitely feels good. I want to win it this year we’ve been here four years in a row, now five so it’d be great if we could win one,” said junior Damian Tapio.

“Feels great for the seniors there’s ten of them, they’ve never lost a game on our field, they’ve never lost a section, and we told them, you don’t want this to be your last game, so we were looking for that five-peat,” added head coach Dan Zubich.

The Rebels extend their winning streak to ten and have not lost a single game all season. They will face Kittson County Central next Thursday night at Moorhead High School in the 9-man quarterfinal.

