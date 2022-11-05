Deer River defeats Barnum 26-14 to win their 15th Section 7A championship

By Alexis Beckett
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Friday night, No.1 seed Deer River and No.2 seed Barnum met at Egerdahl Field for the Section 7A final. The Warrior won the game 26-14, giving them their 15th Section 7A title.

