Deer River defeats Barnum 26-14 to win their 15th Section 7A championship
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Friday night, No.1 seed Deer River and No.2 seed Barnum met at Egerdahl Field for the Section 7A final. The Warrior won the game 26-14, giving them their 15th Section 7A title.
All smiles from the Section 7A Champs.— Alexis Beckett (@AlexisBeckettTv) November 5, 2022
Deer River defeats Barnum 26-14 🏆 pic.twitter.com/gEfwePNTnl
