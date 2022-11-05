City by City: Duluth, Minnesota, State Park

Duluth, MN - A Duluth resident recently won a major award. Maritime Law Enforcement Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Bradley was awarded the American Legion Military Achievement Award as Minnesota’s Coast Guard Reserve Person of the Year. He was deployed to Guantanamo Bay and conducted anti-terrorism and force protection missions in the Caribbean. He is currently a reservist at the Coast Guard Station in Duluth and remains active duty as a boat crew member and boarding team member. His mother Elaine Bradley also serves. She is the Vice Commander of the Twin Port’s Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla.

Minnesota - No Trail by Trail because many trails are restricted due to deer season beginning Saturday morning. Vehicles impacted by the restrictions include ATVs, off-highway motorcycles and other off-road vehicles such as four-wheel drive trucks. Licensed deer hunters may still use state forest trails and access roads before and after legal shooting hours and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. Additionally, the restrictions do not apply to state forest roads. The restrictions lift when deer season ends, which is November 13 or 20 depending on your zone.

Minnesota State Parks - Speaking of deer hunting season, certain Northland state parks may have limited access during special hunts. The DNR allows this special season to prevent overpopulation and protect resources. Only portions of each park will be closed, and visitors are advised to wear blaze orange or other bright clothing. Cascade River, Split Rock Lighthouse, Tettegouche and Gooseberry Falls state parks will host their hunts from November 5 through the 20. Jay Cooke State Park will host a hunt from December 3 through 7.

