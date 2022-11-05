A buck for a test: MN deer firearms opener begins as CWD concerns linger

GRAND RAPIDS, MN. (Northern News Now) - Around 400,000 Minnesota hunters will head into the woods over the weekend for the start of the firearms hunting season, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Across the state, several areas have been highlighted for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) surveillance. The disease, which causes rapid weight loss and listlessness in deer and elk, has been found in area 679, around the town of Grand Rapids.

Hunters who get a kill in that area have to get their deer tested for CWD.

“I was just patient and the buck popped out chasing it about 15 minutes later,” Caleb Happy, a hunter, said.

Happy stopped at the CWD testing site in Grand Rapids, just off of Highway 2. The testing site will most likely test hundreds of deer by the end of the weekend.

“Just make sure you have all your ducks in a row and then you know they have at her and it’s a pretty simple process really,” Happy said.

There are two options for hunters: they can have DNR staff test their deer for them or they can do it themselves. Both have drive-up lanes for convenience.

“We are doing chronic wasting disease surveillance across the entire permit area which is 679,” Kelsie LaSharr, a wildlife biologist with the Minnesota DNR, said.

LaSharr and a team of about 15 test the deer by removing the lymph nodes in their necks. They then get sent off to be tested, with results coming in about 10 to 14 business days later.

Permit area 679 saw two CWD-positive deer earlier this year.

“So Itasca County, we found our first CWD positive in March,” LaSharr said.

It’s not just in Grand Rapids where deer will be tested. There are sites located all across Minnesota.

“For opening weekend, we’re sending in close to 11,000 samples from across the state,” she said.

For more information on where to get deer tested, and how to stay safe while hunting visit the Minnesota DNR website.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.