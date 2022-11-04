Section 7AA Championship: Moose Lake/Willow River secures their 16th title after a shutout victory

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Thursday night in the Northland it was all eyes on the Section Finals and for Moose Lake/Willow River it was a victorious night. The Rebels completed at 25-0 shutout win over Crosby-Ironton to earn their 16th Section 7AA title.

Following their win, when asked head coach Dave Louzek what makes this win different, he said, “Everyone is special you know. It’s the focus of our program is to get to this game. These kids that’s all they hear that’s all we talk about is getting to this game. This is a game that now gives you the opportunity to compete for a state championship.”

Junior Jaxsyn Schmidt added, “This is what we work for all year so coming in it’s not our first time, we’re pretty familiar with it but just trying to play as a family and have each other’s backs.”

The Rebels are head back to state and will begin play next Thursday, November 10th. MSHSL State Brackets will be announced on Sunday.

