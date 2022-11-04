Salvation Army’s new solution for unfilled Red Kettle Campaign spots

The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Karnival is Wednesday, November 9 at Bayfront Festival Park in...
The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Karnival is Wednesday, November 9 at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth.(Northern News Now)
By Kendall Jarboe
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Salvation Army is preparing to kick off the Christmas season and needs your help.

The Red Kettle Karnival is Wednesday, November 9 at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth.

In addition to all the yummy treats that will be there, the event kicks off the bell-ringing season and is a fundraiser for The Salvation Army.

Your food or toy donations get you inside the Bentleyville tree to see it all lit up.

New this Red Kettle Season is the “Community Kettle.”

Every year, there are bellringing time slots that are not filled by volunteers.

That is why they are introducing the Community Kettle which will be highlighted by a sign.

The Salvation Army’s Director of Development Cyndi Lewis said anyone who has a few minutes to spare can pick up the bell and start ringing.

“You just pick up the bell and start ringing for a little bit,” Lewis said. “It’s not a commitment like when you sign up to ring; a commitment of 2, 4, 6 hours. It’s if you see it, just do it! It’s fun. It helps us out, and it will probably help you out, too.”

Red Kettle season starts Saturday, November 12.

Click here for ways to get involved.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car travels down 21st Avenue East in Duluth.
Why is there a dip on Duluth’s newly reconstructed 21st Ave. E.?
Matthew Closson, 19, made his first appearance in St. Louis County Court Friday after an...
Duluth teen charged with attempted murder
A semi struck a Chevy Tahoe in Scanlon.
UPDATE: State Patrol identifies 6 young adults injured in Scanlon crash
Lucas Dudden
Search underway for missing Carlton man
Driver sent to hospital after collision with bear

Latest News

Bear's Den Processing in Saginaw, MN.
Deer processors buck up ahead of Minnesota firearms opener
Minnesota deer opener will be wet and cool
Light snow may slop up the roads on Saturday
Matthew Closson, 19, made his first appearance in St. Louis County Court Friday after an...
Duluth teen charged with attempted murder
Erosion concerns are forcing the county to close a stretch of North Shore Scenic Drive for five...
North Shore Scenic Drive reopens following emergency erosion repairs