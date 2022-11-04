Salvation Army’s new solution for unfilled Red Kettle Campaign spots

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Salvation Army is preparing to kick off the Christmas season and needs your help.

The Red Kettle Karnival is Wednesday, November 9 at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth.

In addition to all the yummy treats that will be there, the event kicks off the bell-ringing season and is a fundraiser for The Salvation Army.

Your food or toy donations get you inside the Bentleyville tree to see it all lit up.

New this Red Kettle Season is the “Community Kettle.”

Every year, there are bellringing time slots that are not filled by volunteers.

That is why they are introducing the Community Kettle which will be highlighted by a sign.

The Salvation Army’s Director of Development Cyndi Lewis said anyone who has a few minutes to spare can pick up the bell and start ringing.

“You just pick up the bell and start ringing for a little bit,” Lewis said. “It’s not a commitment like when you sign up to ring; a commitment of 2, 4, 6 hours. It’s if you see it, just do it! It’s fun. It helps us out, and it will probably help you out, too.”

Red Kettle season starts Saturday, November 12.

