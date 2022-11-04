North Shore Scenic Drive reopens following emergency erosion repairs

By Northern News Now staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MN-- St. Louis County announced Friday that emergency erosion repairs are complete, and North Shore Scenic Drive, also known as County State Aid Highway 61, by New Scenic Café has reopened to traffic.

The road originally closed back in early October after erosion on the lake side of the road caused the slope to become unstable and fail.

The temporary repair was meant to stabilize the road for the winter. A permanent repair will be done next year.

A timeline for the permanent repair has not been determined yet.

